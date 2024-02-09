After a quiet transfer market in Europe, where the Premier League He did not spend the millions of euros from other seasons, there is news about a Colombian who is having a good season in England.

It may be of interest to you: Why does Dani Alves attend his trial dressed in white? The reasons behind

It's about the extreme Luis Sinisterrawho signed his name as a player owned by the Bournemouth directed by the Spanish coach Andoni Iraola. The Colombian won the affection of the fans and the club executed the purchase option.

Luis Sinisterra scores a goal in England.

Sinisterra He arrived in the Premier League in the 2022 summer market, after Leeds United paid 25 million euros for his services. Feyenoord of the Netherlands.

However, the Colombian did not have the desired minutes and his numbers were far from the 135 games he played in the team. Rotterdam in which he scored 35 goals and gave 19 assists.

Read here: Millionaires and Santa Fe, pending the renovation of El Campín: Mayor Galán gives the date

During his time with the 'peacocks' he played 26 games, adding all the competitions, he scored 8 goals and gave one assist. However, his numbers were not enough to save the Leeds City team from relegation to the English Championship.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Bournemouth took advantage of the market opportunity and signed the 24-year-old forward after a loan with purchase option of 20 million euros. This Friday it was learned that the 'Cherrys' executed that right and definitively acquired the services of the Colombian, who signed a multi-year contract.

“I feel very comfortable here and the fans are very friendly. When I meet them on the street, they show me their love. I am very happy here and I have adapted very well. “I am looking forward to the rest of the season,” said the Colombian in an official press release.

“The project from the club is amazing. I think to be a part of this, it's massive for me” ❤️ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 9, 2024

Once Caldas receives important money

The great beneficiary of the agreement between English clubs is the Once Caldas de Manizales, who will receive 5 percent of the final amount for the transfer, due to the solidarity mechanism for the training clubs.

The 'white bank' is going to charge just over a million dollars (more than 4,000 million pesos) for training rights.

SPORTS