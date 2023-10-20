If you live in Peru, get ready to see the re-release of horror classics and films from recent years that have caused a sensation among lovers of this cinematic genre. On the occasion of Halloween 2023, at the end of October, a chain in our country will present the festival on its billboard Sinister Season. Thanks to this, the public throughout the national territory will be able to enjoy on the big screen, and at an affordable price, titles such as ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’, ‘It’, ‘Megan’ and ‘The Exorcist’, considered by many to be the best and most terrifying film about demonic possession in all of history.

In which cinema in Peru will classic horror movies be shown?

On Thursday, October 19, Cinemark announced its Sinister Season horror film festival. However, if you are looking for more company options to watch feature films of this genre on the big screen, we also recommend keeping an eye on Cineplanet. In its upcoming releases section on the website, this channel has already confirmed that it will screen the first two films of ‘The Conjuring’.

What movies to see in Cinemark’s Sinister Season?

According to the page Cinemark Peru on Facebook, these are films listed in the Sinister Season festival:

‘The Exorcist’

‘The Exorcist: Believers’

‘Nightmare on Elm Street’

‘Annabelle’

‘Item’

‘The spell’ (1 and 2)

‘Evil Dead: Rise’

‘Boogeyman’

‘Saw X’

‘Talk to Me’

‘M3GAN’

‘Knock at the Gabin’

‘Halloween Ends’

‘The Nun 2’

‘The Night of the Demon: The Red Door’.

In addition, on this chain’s website ‘Scream 6’ and ‘Dracula: Sea of ​​Blood’ are among the upcoming releases for October 2023. It has not been confirmed that these films will be included in the festival at this time.

Cinemark Sinister Season. Photo: Cinemark/Facebook

How long will Cinemark’s Sinister Season last?

Separate the dates in your diary if you are a horror lover: the Cinemark Sinister Season will go from Thursday, October 26 to Friday, November 3, 2023.

How much will tickets be for Cinemark’s Sinister Season?

According to Cinemark’s social networks, Prices vary from 8 soles, for Lima, and 7 soles, for province. The promotion applies only to films listed in the Sinister Season festival, according to the company.