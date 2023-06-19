According to a witness, men dumped the body of a woman wrapped in a blanket and inside a chest of drawers near the train tracks.

A gloomy discovery was registered in the La Libertad neighborhood in the city of Lion: the body of a women was found wrapped in a blanket and inside a chest of drawers.

According to police reports, the body of the woman who was found yesterday at almost 8 pm on the Atotonilco Boulevard, a few meters from the train track, it showed traces of violence. Apparently it had little to have been murdered.

The report of corpse It was carried out by a woman, who said that she had seen some men who had thrown a person down the train tracks, so Municipal Police officers went to the place and confirmed the discovery.

It was about the body of a woman that was inside a wooden chest of drawersIn addition, the female was wrapped in a blanket. So far his generals are unknown.

The site was cordoned off and they notified paramedics, who came to certify the death of the person.