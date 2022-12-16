Bologna Calcio and its president Joey Saputo wanted to express their condolences for the passing of Sinisa Mihajlovic. The club: “We spent three and a half wonderful and terrible years with him in Bologna – reads a note -, in a state of mind that does not usually accompany the carefree vicissitudes of football. Not only the club, but the whole city accompanied him as far as possible on this difficult journey: the Municipality gave him honorary citizenship, the fans turned their wishes for recovery to heaven by going up in procession to the basilica of San Luca, the place of the soul of all Bolognese. Bolognesi who cry for you today, Sinisa, ideally embracing Arianna and your children, knowing full well that a “fellow citizen” like this, once he enters everyone’s heart, will remain there forever. More alive, more victorious than ever. Bye Mr.”

Then, the embrace of the president Joey Saputo: “The news of Sinisa’s death saddens me deeply. I knew that her condition had worsened in recent days, yet it seemed impossible to me that I could receive this terrible announcement so soon. With Mihajlovic we lose first of all an extraordinary and never banal man, who knew how to alternate his famous gruff attitudes with uncommon sweetness and sympathy. We are also losing a great champion who, first as a player and then as a coach, gave so much to football. As president of Bologna, I feel like once again expressing my gratitude to him for what he has done for our club in these three and a half years, despite the illness having forced him into long hospitalizations and extremely painful treatments. The decision to relieve him of his duties, when it had become impossible to continue such a complex job in these difficult conditions, was, as I have already said, the most painful of my entire management. Today my thoughts go to his mother Viktorija, his wife Arianna, his children and his entire family: my gratitude and that of Bologna goes to them in the memory of a son, a husband, a father, of whom they will always be proud”.