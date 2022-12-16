Lazio and Bologna, teams to which Sinisa has been closest to, have published touching farewell messages for him

In the last few hours, the most painful news that no one would have ever wanted to hear has spread, which has shocked the world of Italian football, that of the disappearance of Sinisa Mihajlovic. Immediate messages of condolence from those who had the pleasure and fortune of seeing the Serbian warrior work and live up close.

It was the July 13, 2019 when Sinisa, in a press conference, announced that she had discovered that she had the leukemia.

Since then a tough battle, which unfortunately ended today in the worst way. The former footballer of Lazio and Inter above all and former coach of Bologna, just to mention the last team he led, passed away at the age of only 53.

Now the world of Italian football and sport in general they cry for the loss not only of a great professional, but also of a huge man, a symbol of values ​​and courage.

Condolence messages for Sinisa Mihajlovic

The first to show their pain and dismay at the news were the executives of Lazio And Bolognathe two teams for which Sinisa worked and which perhaps more than all are and will remain linked to him.

With Bologna Mihajlovic had started his career from trainer in 2008, to then return in January 2019, a few months before discovering the disease. That of the rossoblu club is above all a praise to the man and the professional who proved to be right up to the end. At the end of the note, it reads:

In Bologna we lived with him three and a half wonderful and terrible years, in a state of mind that doesn’t usually accompany the carefree vicissitudes of football. Not only the club, but the whole city accompanied him as far as possible on this difficult journey: the Municipality gave him honorary citizenship, the fans turned their wishes for recovery to heaven by going up in procession to the basilica of San Luca, the place of the soul of all Bolognese. Bolognesi who cry for you today, Sinisa, ideally embracing Arianna and your children, knowing full well that a “fellow citizen” like this, once he enters everyone’s heart, will remain there forever. More alive, more victorious than ever. Hi Mister!

The farewell of Lazio

The message published on the official page of Lazio, the team for which Sinisa played, with the armband is also very touching captain arm, leading her to the victory of first and only Lazio championship.