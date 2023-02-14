The coach’s wife let herself go to a real social outburst: here’s what she wrote

Over the last few hours, the pages of the main gossip newspapers have been dedicating ample space to Arianna Mihajlovic. The reason? The wife of Sinisa Mihajlovic she let herself go to a long social outburst that did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what the woman said.

The death of Sinisa Mihajlovic has left a void that cannot be filled in all of us. We recall that the coach’s heart stopped beating on December 16 after a long battle against a bad disease. Two months after his disappearance, the ex-footballer’s wife, Ariannawrote on his social page some words that have not gone unnoticed.

Arianna Mihajlovic is very active on social media where, in this period, she often shares shots that immortalize her at her great Love, her husband Sinisa. A few days ago, the ex-footballer’s wife let herself go to a real social outburst that won the hearts of many people.

These were the words that the woman wrote about the sad period he is experiencing:

I find it hard to bring out my emotions… it’s my style, my experience that none of you know! I always prefer to be seen smiling, strong, made up and well dressed… Actually my heart cries especially when I’m alone! This is my way of mourning! I don’t know if it’s right or wrong… But this is me.

As already mentioned, the words of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s wife have attracted everyone’s attention. There were many who decided to comment on the woman’s post with messages of affection and closeness.

Among the many written words, the message of Elena Santarelli who addressed these words to Ariadne: