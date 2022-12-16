He had discovered that he had leukemia in 2019. Since then he has fought with all his might, but today Sinisa Mihajlovic has given up

News that no one ever wanted to read. He died Sinisa Mihajlovicthe former soccer player and great soccer coach, failed to win his tough battle against leukemia.

The news was released in these hours by familywith his wife Arianna who wrote:

His wife Arianna, with their children Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas, their niece Violante, their mother Vikyorija and their brother Drazen, sadly communicate the unjust and premature death of their exemplary husband, father, son and brother, Sinisa Mihajlovic.

An omen of what was finally, but that no one would ever want to experience, had arrived a few days ago. When Clement Mimunesteemed journalist, current director of Tg5 and friend of Sinisa, had published a Tweets on his account.

“Come on Sinisa“. Few words, but which many had read as a extreme attempt to give strength to someone who was suffering more than they already had in the past three terrible years.

Just 10 days ago, the magical left-footed former footballer and former Bologna coach had made a surprise to his other great friend and bench colleague Zdenek Zemanpresenting himself at the presentation of his book.

Sinisa Mihajlovic and leukemia

Sinisa Mihajolovic’s battle against this nasty disease had begun about three years ago. When during a training session at the Bologna sports centre, he had accused an adductor of an illness.

The tests and analyzes carried out subsequently had presented him with bitterness diagnosis: leukemia.

The former champion has since received the better care and all the love possible from doctors, family, friends and fans.

He and his combative and never giving up character they gave it their all to try to win this umpteenth game, but in the end it was useless.

The football worldItalian and not, it is upset from this news and now he is close to those who at this moment will need greater closeness and affection, his family.