Sinisa Mihajlovic died, the disease that struck the former player and coach

What is the disease that struck Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died today – Friday 16 December 2022 – in Rome? The former Bologna coach had been seriously ill for some time. Acute myeloid leukemia hit him. The disease had been diagnosed in 2019: it was July 13 when his announcement shook Bologna and the whole world of football.

Forced to temporarily abandon the Bologna bench, he began a journey of chemotherapy and treatment in the Hematology department of the Sant’Orsola di Bologna – with a bone marrow transplant on October 29 of that year – and struggled to return as soon as possible to train. An ambition that materialized on 8 December, when he returned to sit on the bench, surprisingly.

Last March, however, the news arrived first and then the announcement of being faced with a new stop imposed by a possible return of leukemia. “Sinisa – revealed the Gazzetta dello Sport – became aware of some “alarm bells” some time ago, after the match against Salernitana on 26 February. He lived the next match against Turin without saying anything to anyone. Immediately afterwards, to have certainties related to the disease, she had to undergo a non-trivial surgery. Usually those who do it spend a week in the hospital, he managed to go home the same evening. Despite the stitches, the pains and the recommendations of those who advised him to stay home and rest, the next morning he went to Castelweak to lead the training even if he was almost unable to stand”. Finally, after the response, due to which you had to undergo new treatments, Sinisa Mihajlovic informed the managers of Bologna and held an impromptu press conference.

“From the latest analyzes I have carried out there are alarm bells and there could be the risk of a reappearance. To prevent this from happening – said the then Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic on the disease – I will have to follow a therapeutic path that can eliminate the negative hypothesis in the bud. This time I won’t go into a slide like two years ago, but I’ll play in advance so that it doesn’t start. It can be seen that this disease is very courageous for still wanting to go back to facing an opponent like like, but I’m here: if the first lesson wasn’t enough for it, I’m here ready to give it a second one”.