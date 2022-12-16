Genoa – “Sinisa was a winning player. Finishing second didn’t exist for him. He was a generous and very intelligent player. He helped everyone in the team, especially the younger ones. Today is a sad day”. The ex blucerchiato Sven-Goran Eriksson, coach of the Lazio champions of Italy in 2000, told Sky Sport remembering the figure of , who passed away today at the age of 53. “He was already a great coach when he was a player. He and Mancini talked a lot: they were two coaches on the pitch. Sinisa was positive, always cheerful. It was a huge pleasure to work with him”, added the former Swedish coach.

“We were very different in character, but he, like all his teammates, always respected me. It was our team’s secretall fought for a common goal: victory”.

The doctor: “He fought like a warrior. Until the end”

The guardian angel Mihajlovic has a white coat: Francesca Bonifazi, doctor of Sant’Orsola, has always been at the side of the former Bologna coach who died today at the age of 53 after a long battle against leukemia. “He was a warrior who fought to the end. He had the courage – explains the doctor interviewed by Agi – to face the life he loved above all things, despite an illness he didn’t know about. He entrusted himself to the doctors and had the courage to fight. Warrior and example also for those who suffer or suffered from the same disease. Sinisa also gave a lot of courage to the other patients – Bonifazi recalls – who felt a sense of community in seeing how she dealt with the disease and also the recurrence “.

The former Serbian footballer “was a person with very deep values. He didn’t just love football, which was his primordial soup, but also his family who have always supported him in a coherent and constant way”. The doctor’s thoughts go not only to Sinisa but also to his wife Arianna who “has always been by his side with great balance, I admired this in a deep,” he concludes.