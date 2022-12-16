“For me it is a sad day twice. Personally I am grateful to him for the friendship he has given me and for understanding the strength of my friendship. He taught us many things, in all moments of his life and he also taught them to those who don’t know they learned them from him. With his strength, his stubbornness, and with his cult of loyalty”. To tell Adnkronos is Marino Bartoletti, who pays tribute to Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died today at the age of 53 after a long illness. “I wish everyone even now – continues Bartoletti – to be able to hold her gaze. I’m not sure that this applies to all the people who knew him”.