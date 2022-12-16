Death Mihajlovic: the last “sacrifice”, the surprise to his friend Zeman

I know he made sacrifices to come here, but Sinisa is used to making sacrifices”. With these words, visibly happy and moved (within the limits allowed by the character) last December 1 Zdenek Zeman greeted his friend and colleague Sinisa Mihajlovic arrived by surprise in a bookshop in Rome to attend the presentation of the book by Andrea Di Caro, deputy director of ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, ‘Zdenek Zeman: beauty is priceless’.

The former Serbian footballer and coach embraced the Bohemian dedicating some beautiful words to him: “He didn’t win trophies on the pitch but in reality he won much more than those who won. He valued many players, entertaining the fans and bringing something new in Italy. Before he arrived in Serie A, he played so as not to lose, after that things changed. He left a mark”, Sinisa Mihajlovic’s words to the Bohemian. A moment of sincere joy for both, united by their passion for football and for clean sport.

Subscribe to the newsletter

