He never gave up, even in the last few days he studied football and made plans: “Let’s go to London to find Conte”

Andrew DiCaro

Now that you’re already there, I want to imagine you as you were, gascon and smiling, in shorts and a tight T-shirt to highlight those marble biceps and abs, as hard as they were, with a ball under your arm. Diego comes forward: “And what are you doing here?”. “I came to challenge you… Call Yashin or whoever you want to be in goal. With the barrier or without, he makes no difference. Diego, you were the greatest, but there is no left foot like mine to take free-kicks.” As you take a run-up, angel voices sing the choirs of the curves of your heart: “Pobedi Sinisa” (Vinci Sinisa), “And if Sinisa shoots, it’s a goal…”. You’ll also explain up there that you missed more penalties than free-kicks and how you changed the way you shot at the last minute based on the movement of the goalkeeper. You’ll take the piss out of someone after putting five of them in a row under the crossroads and then you’ll invite everyone to dinner, because “then let’s go eat” is one of the phrases I’ve heard you repeat most often. Serbian food, of course, what only you digest, with the fabulous sarma that your mother cooked for you. But first a dry grappa of your own, “which opens your stomach and makes you hungry”. You always ordered two, one for yourself and one in memory of your father. This time only one will be enough, because he will be next to you to drink his.

I seem to see you while you tell all the episodes of your difficult childhood, which formed you, of the shutter in front of the house being kicked for hours and hours, the dusty fields full of butchers loaned to football, the first car in Borovo, the mythical Zastava Skala 128, and the curls in the wind you cared about so much, up to the successes first with Vojvodina and then with your Red Star, queen of Europe… Then you get serious and a few tears fall when you see the frames of a fratricidal war again, absurd and bloody. "A madness of history" you defined it. Your house destroyed by your Croatian best friend, Pipe. Dangerous friendships and misjudgments "but you had to be there and experience the horror I experienced before judging". And finally Italy, the first Versace clothes and a refined taste, a career that takes off and brings wealth and money that "allows me to live well, I spend it, but I don't waste it because I don't forget the past, the sacrifices made and that as a child happiness was a piece of banana". Rome, Sampdoria, Lazio, Inter, what a show you were as a footballer, what class and what a personality. Successes, controversies, trophies, goals and tackles… From the pitch to the bench always with my chest out, "because I only play to win and defeat pisses me off". Deputy to your friend Mancini at Inter, then Bologna, Catania, Florence, the Serbian national team, Sampdoria, Milan, Turin, Bologna.

“Football has been my whole life” and you have lived it with absolute passion and dedication. “But the family remains my most beautiful trophy” you immediately added. The first meeting at the restaurant “L’ultima follia” in Rome with Arianna “as soon as I saw her I thought, I’m getting married. And how beautiful our children will be…”. When you couldn’t take it anymore in the hospital, you confided in me that the only relief was to cross her eyes set between the hat and the mask: “I can’t explain how beautiful they are, after almost 30 years Arianna makes my heart beat like the first time” . You told me and often didn’t have the courage to tell her, big head of a Serbian. Your five children, three boys Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas “who have become taller and bigger than me” and two beautiful girls, Viktorija and Virginia, of whom you were jealous. Up to Violante, the jewel that made you a grandfather. You dreamed of a postcard old age: “Me at the head of the table, a long white beard and the whole family around, children and grandchildren. We Serbs like it that way.”

In 2019 when you announced to the world that you had leukemia, that postcard in your head seemed to fall apart: "I cried all my tears, now I'll play it and let's see who wins" you said before entering Sant'Orsola. You challenged the disease and faced it with unimaginable courage and resistance. It's not rhetoric. Anyone who has been close to you over the years, in and out of hospitals, knows it. The doctors who have bombarded you with cycles of chemo, transplants, treatments of all kinds, have often wondered how your body, undermined by so many painful complications, managed to resist and react: "It has superhuman physical and psychological strength". Bologna followed by a hospital room, the return to the field in Verona in August 2019, exhausted but standing, a very powerful image: "I was more dead than alive, but I promised I would be there. There is nothing to hide and be ashamed of in being sick". The first transplant, the fast, almost impressive recovery: "I feel better now than at 20, if I had known it I would have done it sooner", you tried to joke as always. But without ever mocking the disease "because I respect my opponent, but I will do everything with the help of medicine to beat it and heal". You had learned to be moved: "Now I cry often and I appreciate every little thing." I've never seen a man fight like you, Sinisa. Never. Nor one so fiercely attached to life.

Your life intertwined with mine brings to mind the happy years of a very strong, fraternal friendship, born in the summer in Porto Cervo on the occasion of your first interview as a new Fiorentina coach. You came to open the gate of Villa Serbia: you were in a bathing suit, bulging muscles, tattoos and a tough face. Shit, how big it is, I thought… You were received in Florence with distrust, due to your old statements about Arkan. In the garden I looked into your eyes and put down the pen: “I’m here to tell you about it, not to judge you”. We talked about everything including the topics that had led many to point the finger at you. There are encounters that make something unique blossom. The professional relationship quickly gave way to esteem, trust and friendship. Long and continuous phone calls, lunches and dinners (god, how many dinners, you made me gain 7-8 kilos), confidences, interviews. You’ve never asked me for a favor in the newspaper, I’ve never talked about your teams in my comments on the championship. Advice yes, we gave ourselves a lot of those: “Harry, I need you…”. You called me that because you claimed that I solved problems like Harry Potter that I remembered you by the glasses and the physique far from yours. We talked about football and life, we “had a night” after certain lost games that didn’t make you sleepy. We laughed, joked, hugged and I don’t remember a fight. But we also discussed and sometimes I told you: “No, Sinisa this is bullshit…”. A privilege you granted to very few. It wasn’t easy to convince you, but like an intelligent man you listened. And like a sponge you did the things you thought were right. Brilliant, smart, paraculo, but deeply loyal and honest. With a clear, virile code of values, not easy to blunt. Accurate, punctual and with an unwavering sense of duty. We were different but compatible and maybe that’s why we found and loved each other so well. I’d like to remember only the cackling between us, but those two phone calls don’t go out of my head. The first, chilling one with which you woke me up that cursed July morning: “Hi Harry, I have to tell you one thing: I don’t have a fever. I have leukemia.” And the second, maybe even worse: “She’s back, Andre’…”. And sorry if I cry while I remember them, it will be the years that go by, but I don’t keep them inside anymore.

We spoke on the phone last Sunday: "I had a fever, but now I feel better…" you told me in a weak but lively voice. And you had added details of all those complications you kept having and every time I wondered how you could bear all this. We had arranged to meet in Rome: "Maybe let's go eat…" you suggested. "But yes Sinisa come on let's see, we can also have a coffee at home. Just stay together." You knew you were bad. "If this doesn't work, it's over…". But you didn't give up, because you've never given up in your life, and you kept reading books that could be useful for your job and planning: "In January we'll do an interview, let's go see a few games together. I would like to go to Belgrade for a couple of days. Then maybe we go to London to see Conte and watch the training sessions". "Yes, of course, Sinisa, we will do everything. A step at a time…". "Step-by-step…". "Bravo, I see that you haven't forgotten English". "Hi Harry". "Hi Sini, I'll call you tomorrow…". And instead the phone call was made by your wife Arianna, a lioness like you. I rushed down from Milan and showed up at the clinic with the excuse that I had anticipated the trip. And, despite everything, you managed to joke again. I proposed to you: "When this umpteenth pain in the ass passes you, I'll come walk with you. I have to lose a few kilos…". "I see it, you look like Ciccio bello". We'll keep the rest to ourselves … You liked making surprises, the last one to Zeman at the beginning of December, on the occasion of the presentation of his book, your first public outing after a long time. I had seen you at your house in the afternoon and I thought: he can't make it. Instead, as agreed, you arrived, elegant and fashionable as always, you gave him a kiss and made him cry. I know what a sacrifice you made to be there. And I'm happy that the last public images of you are the smiling ones from that evening. Zdenek, who uses few words, but is almost never wrong, today greeted you like this: "He was heroic".

I’ve seen you as thin as a crutch, dragging you tired into a hospital room, but to me you’ve always remained a giant. But I’ve also seen you suffer too much in these years. Too much. Like a boxer, you fell, got up, and fought again. “I understand you Sinisa…”, I told you during one of your hospitalizations. “No, Andre’ you can’t understand”. You were right, you couldn’t understand. The “Match of Life” is over. Tears, memories and smiles remain. Read his autobiography, read it. You will discover a man who is not perfect, but absolutely extraordinary. He begins like this: “My name is Sinisa and I was born twice … But I have lived many more lives”. And now he rests, my dearest friend. We will meet again one day.