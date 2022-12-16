Genoa – The man born twice has lived a thousand lives without ever turning his back on destiny but always looking into its eyes, without fear. As he did on the field, he played until the end, without ever giving up, true to his fighting temperament raised in Tito’s Vukovar.

“I’m tired of crying, I have no more tears. Now I enjoy every moment,” Sinisa Mihajlovic declared in November 2019 when, after announcing four months earlier that he was suffering from acute myeloid leukemiahe wrested smiles full of emotion thanking for the affection and closeness of the Bologna supporters and its fans, impatient to find him on the rossoblù bench.

The former Serbian midfielder who exploded in the ranks of Vojvodina and then in Red Star before finding a new love and a second home in Italy first at Roma, then at Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter he never felt like a hero for what he was facing. “I am a man, strong and with character, who never gives up. But always a man, with all his weaknesses”, he confessed, gathering the transversal thought of many in his same conditions, struggling with a disease that often gives no escape and who manages to do it still leaves the body and spirit undermined. For over two and a half years he gave strength and courage to those like him who took to the field to challenge a disease which, after taming it last March, returned to affect his body after various cycles of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant given to him by a boy from the United States, a country he didn’t love after the NATO bombing of Serbia.

Equipped with a powerful and precise left footis considered one of the greatest specialists of his generation in the execution of set pieces, a reputation acquired during his militancy in the ranks of the Red Star, so much so that his shot (often thrown over 150 kilometers per hour) became the subject of study by some researchers of the Physics Department of the University of Belgrade.

Nicknamed ‘Sergeant’ because of his strong temperament, he had written his destiny to become a coach full of pathos, for the decision and severity with which he spurs his players to give their best, as well as for the tendency to trust the younger members of the squad. He began his adventure as a coach by being assistant coach at Inter led by Roberto Mancini, and then moved to Bologna, Catania, Fiorentina, becoming coach of Serbia (failing to qualify for the 2014 World Cup) and then returning to Italy, at the helm of Samp, Milan and Turin. After a spell at Sporting Lisbon lasting just nine days (relieved of his post by the new president), he was married again in 2019 on the Bologna bench to replace the sacked Filippo Inzaghi. In his career he won a European Cup in 1990-91 with Red Star, a Cup Winners’ Cup and a UEFA Cup with Lazio (in 1998 and 1999), three Yugoslav championships (one with Vojvodina and two with Red Star ), two league titles with Lazio (1999-2000) and Inter (2005-2006), four Italian Cups (two in the Biancoceleste and two in the Nerazzurri) and three Italian Super Cups.

Gascon and often irreverent (“I can’t talk to Mourinho about football because he’s never played and can’t understand“), he loved to remember his Serbia, first bombed and then abandoned.

Miha wasn’t fast but, as his opponents recognized him, he always knew where the ball was going. And perhaps despite his determination and his smile, his strength and his sagacious jokes that always made the titlists happy, he was aware of what his destiny was. “Leukemia? I hope after this experience to come out as a better man. In the previous life, patience was not my forte but patience in these cases you must have it, ”he admitted without pity. With his“ match ”he made all those who loved him stronger.