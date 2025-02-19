Sinhogarismo affects 7.5 times more to foreign persons, as indicated on Wednesday the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, Elma Saizin the presentation of the monitoring report of the strategic framework of citizenship and inclusion against racism and xenophobia 2023-2027.

Thus, the report reflects that the number of roots authorizations has grown 500% in the last decade and the process of processing Spanish nationality has been reduced by 35% in one year. It also reveals that the productive return, associated with a business, has grown up to 9% of the total volunteer returns.

In addition, it emphasizes that 64% has increased attention to victims of discrimination. In this sense, the minister has warned of some of the effects of discrimination that the report reflects. Specifically, in the field of health, he explained that People of foreign origin use health services less than the Spanish population.

As for the house, the study indicates that Sinhogarismo affects 7.5 times more foreign peoplewhile housing overenecupation or saturation affects foreign homes 18% more than Spaniards. In addition, he adds that foreign people have greater environmental and social problems in their neighborhoods, such as noise, shortage of green areas and water of “bad” quality.









Also, regarding wages, Saiz has exposed that the salary gap equals 10,000 euros a year. Meanwhile, in Education, he has warned that there is a lower registration of foreign students in Middle, upper and university FP, but greater in basic FP.

Likewise, the report also reflects data collected by the Spanish Observatory of Racism and Xenophobia (Oberaxe), which points out that 80% of hate messages are aimed at people in North Africa, Afro -descendants and Muslim. “It is evident that we need to continue working on monotorization and implementation of local and regional strategies,” said the minister.

We do not deny the challenges. Inequalities persist and administrations have to be up to the challenge. Foreign people: Cobran € 10,000 Al year

Employment tasa 10%

20% Early School Bandon

7.5 Without Hogarism pic.twitter.com/hokuqgw2fx – Elma Saiz (@saizelma) Februry 19, 2025

Along the same lines, Saiz has stated that in 2023 only six autonomous communities had plans for integration and coexistence in force: Basque Country, Catalonia, Aragon, Navarra, Community Valencian and Andalusia.

Saiz has also referred to the Intercultural Integration and Coexistence Plan, which is currently open to the contributions of public administrations and citizenship and on which he added that he is confident that he is ready in summer. “This plan will not only be a theoretical command, it will undoubtedly be a practical tool that will create key roads such as education, employment, housing, work value and coexistence,” said Saiz.

In this sense, the minister has stressed that the goal «Make Spain an example of cohesive societydiverse and fair where racism, xenophobia and intolerance have no place ».

On the other hand, asked about the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) to regularize extraordinary forma to half a million migrants, he said that, in his opinion, it is “very important” that political groups have the “opportunity” to position themselves. “And to look into the eye at a reality that exists in our country,” he said.

Likewise, with regard to the agreement to distribute unaccompanied migrants, Saiz has highlighted the posture of “hand laid” of the government to give an answer that is “up to it” in this issue. Although, he has insisted on the reform of article 35 of the Foreigners Law to carry out by the autonomous communities “a mandatory solidarity.” In addition, he said that the PP times are not the ones who have these minors.

Government and Canary Islands are currently studying an agreement to distribute 4,400 migrants (4,000 of the Canary Islands and 400 of Ceuta). Although, it is still about to specify the legal formula that it will have and financing criteria to carry it out.