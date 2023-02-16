Deputy from the tax reform working group says that the text will need changes to serve states and municipalities

the federal deputy Saulo Vianna (União Brasil-AM), 38 years old, member of the GT (Working Group) on tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies, states that the original proposal of the PEC 45 of 2019of simplifying taxes into a single tribute is “very radical”. In an interview with Power360 on Wednesday (15.feb.2022), the deputy said that it will be necessary to change the text to suit states and municipalities.

“She [a proposta] it is very radical, because it unifies all taxes into just one. And then there is the issue, the particularity of governments, both state and municipal governments, which will lose the issue of the autonomy of their collections”he stated.

Vianna is in his 1st term as a federal deputy, he argues that a compromise should be sought between the proposal that is in the Chamber, which provides for the replacement of 5 taxes (PIS, Cofins, IPI, ICMS and ISS) by only 1, and the which is in the Senate, the PEC 110 of 2019, which proposes the replacement of 9 taxes by one and determines shared collection between the Union, States and municipalities. According to the deputy, this is also the idea of ​​the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The idea of ​​the government is also that the two can be combined. The best part of PEC 45 is the best part of PEC 110 to make just one text, right? In order to reach a consensus, including in both houses [Câmara e Senado]“he stated.

The deputy said that the 1st meeting of the working group will take place after the Carnival holiday. In this 1st meeting, the work dynamics will be defined, such as times and days that the meetings will be held and which sector representatives will be heard. The group’s rapporteur, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) stated that the meeting will take place on February 27.

The working group has 90 days to complete the work and come up with a final proposal to be discussed by congressmen. Vianna stated that it is possible that these 90 days be extended to 120, since the theme is “complex” and it will be necessary to consult and listen to many sectors of society. He also said that the group will have to have “lots of patience” to reach a consensus.

“At most, in 120 days, even before the mid-year recess, we will have had enough time to get very close to that consensus. [sobre a reforma] for the text to mature and be voted on”, said the deputy.

Watch the full interview with deputy Saullo Vianna (37min48s):

Vianna said that one of the difficult discussions will be about where this possible single tax will be charged. The discussion today is about whether it would be charged at origin or consumption and it runs into a problem: there are Brazilian states that produce a lot, but consume little. An example is the Amazon, with the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

“There will have to be a lot of gymnastics, a lot of waist tightening, so that we can reach a compromise so that everyone is contemplated”he stated.

The deputy also argues that soon after the approval of the tax reform, an administrative reform should be discussed so that the public machine reduces its expenses. “So that with a smaller collection it [a máquina] can maintain efficiency, maintain investments, but that the population as a whole pays a lower tax burden”he said.

Read the list of members of the tax reform working group:

ARREST AND CHARGES OF EMPLOYMENT AND MONEY LAUNDERING

Deputy Saullo Vianna was target of prison when being investigated for active and passive corruption and electoral crime, shortly after being elected state deputy in 2018. He was only arrested for 5 days. Then, in 2021, he was searched and apprehended by the Federal Police for bid fraud, embezzlement, money laundering and criminal organization. No complaints against the congressman. In 2022, he was the 3rd most voted in Amazonas, with 127,000 votes. About the investigations, Vianna says that nothing was ever proven.

“I’m very calm about it […]. All the facts that were pointed out and I don’t have the process because I wasn’t denounced. Everything I had to answer I already answered. This is something I’m very calm to be able to talk about[…]. It doesn’t embarrass me at all because I’m fully aware of my innocence. As I told you, I reiterate, I do not have any type of lawsuit and it has not been denounced because there is no type of evidence to incriminate me of everything that I have been accused of“, he said.

BRAZIL UNION & LULA GOVERNMENT

Vianna considers herself independent from the Lula government. The deputy’s party resists supporting the government, despite having received 2 ministries and indicated the name for the 3rd.

The congressman states that the party is required to do a lot “deliveries” to the government, but that it is still not possible to deliver votes to the government since there has not yet been a vote in this legislature that the Lula administration needed votes.

“The deliveries that the party needs to give will be there on the panel at the time of votes that are important for the government, that the government needs the articulation of the base parties, of the other parties. That the government will bring what is the importance [do projeto]what this will mean for the benefit of the population, is when the party will have to do it and will vote for or against, it will make the said delivery that is charged from União Brasil and so we will walk independently”he stated.