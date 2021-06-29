The leader of the League Matteo Salvini responded to the proposal launched by Silvio Berlusconi to form a single center-right party. The president of Forza Italia talked about it in an interview with Tommaso Labate for the Corriere della Sera.

In the interview, the Knight hopes for the establishment of the single party of the center-right for the elections of 2023 and affirms that the name of this new political formation could be “CDU”, an acronym that would recall the German Christian Democrats.

“The single party it’s not on the agenda, is a debate that interests journalists very much. We’ll talk about it later, it’s not on my agenda ”, Salvini commented, answering a question from journalists on the sidelines of an event in Gallarate, in the province of Varese.

“The 2023 is far away“, Added the secretary of the Carroccio. “I propose to the center-right of join in the facts. From Friday we are in the streets to collect signatures for the referendum on justice, I expect the center-right to prove itself not to be a single party, because they are not born overnight, but that in the squares the forces of the center-right will join the Lega and the Radicals ” .

