The single ballot system that has already been used and successfully in district elections such as Santa Fe and Córdoba, it continues to gain momentum, despite resistance from the political class.

More than 170 politicians from different parties (48 from the PJ, 50 from the UCR, 44 from the Pro, 8 Socialists, 5 from the Gen, 5 from the CC, and 18 from other parties) and districts of the country have already adhered to the bill for the Single Paper Ballot Law (BUP), which was presented to the lower house with the signature of 9 legislators from different parties of the ruling party and the opposition.

The inclusion of the Single Ballot project was again demanded from several sectors weeks ago, when Congress approved the postponement of the PASO and the general ones for a month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the leaders who support the BUP system, has numerous advantages over the current party ballot system (only used in 16 countries of the world).

– It improves the Argentine electoral system, since it provides greater transparency and equality by reducing the economic resources necessary for each party to print ballots, and the human resources necessary to distribute them and exercise supervision.

– Avoid practices such as the “chain vote” or the adulteration, destruction or theft of ballots.

• Produces an estimated savings of $ 3 billion, fundamentally by reducing the need to use resources to print various electoral lists of ballots. If this system is used this year, the savings would make it possible to finance the purchase of just over 3 million vaccines.

• Helps to preserve the environment and fight against climate change by substantially reducing the use of paper.

Among the politicians who sign the adhesion are: Guillermo Snopek, Paulo Cassinerio, Martín Llaryora, Julio Zamora, Martin Buzzi, Liliana Negre de Alonso, Martín Gil, Danilo Capitani, Luis Castellano, Silvina Camiolo, José BIassiotto for the PJ.

For the UCR, Rodolfo Suárez, Gustavo Menna, Pamela Verasay, Brenda Austin, Alejandro Cacace, Ulpiano Suarez, Carla Carrizo, Luis Petri. Del Pro, Gabriela Michetti, Esteban Bullrich, Rogelio Frigerio, Omar de Marchi, Federico Pinedo, Ingrid Jetter, Luciano Laspina and Nicolas Massot.

Also Mónica Fein, Enrique Estevez and Emilio Jatton for the Socialist Party; and Graciela Ocaña, Margarita Stolbizer, Marcela Campagnoli, Fernando Sánchez, Pablo Javkin and Adrián Pérez, among many others.

The Political Action Network is a nonpartisan Civil Society Organization with ideological pluralism that since 2003 seeks to generate bonds of trust and dialogue between politicians from different parties, regions and levels of responsibility. It carries out training, analysis, dialogue and consensus building activities, aimed at strengthening democracy and its institutions, and generating a culture of integrity and transparency.

Politicians from the main political forces in the country participate in RAP (currently just over 200 “RAP Politicians”, including former Vice President Michetti, two governors, several national and provincial ministers, 6 Senators and more than 20 national deputies, plus mayors and provincial legislators.