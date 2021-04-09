The open debate between the Government and the opposition on the possible postponement of the STEP, originally scheduled for August 8, prompted the implementation in the next elections of the single paper ballot, an electoral system that has been used in Santa Fe since 2011 and for whose application it has been demanding for a long time a good part of the political arc, especially the opposition.

In a pandemic context, could streamline certain processes in relation to traditional voting, with envelopes and sheet list, at the same time that it would demand a lower economic cost. It would also ensure a more transparent election, as ballot theft would be prevented.

Synthetically, the Single Paper Ballot voting system consists of each voter receiving a single ballot, in which the different lists that participate in the election appear, with a blank box to the right of each category that is chosen. That’s where the voter makes a cross choosing which list to vote for, before introducing the ballot in the ballot box, without envelope.

Considering that the The current cost of both legislative elections, the PASO and the general elections, is above $ 17.7 billion, the implementation of the Single Paper Ballot would bring that number below $ 15,000 million annually.

Regarding the health care of choice, the fact that there is no dark room would facilitate the voter’s non-permanence in closed places, in addition to the fact that the process, it is intuited, would be much more agile, and there would be no accumulation of ballots as happens in the traditional method. Each ballot would be played by only two people: the voter and the table authority.

Regarding the procedure, step by step, first the voter shows up to vote with his ID at the table that corresponds to him. The president of that table gives him a ballot by electoral category and a pen. Each electoral ballot has a different color and the entire offer of candidates is displayed on that same paper.

Instead of going to the dark room, the voter enters an individual box, similar to the one used in some elections in the City of Buenos Aires, in which you mark an option per ballot, and you can also choose the category blank vote. Later the voter folds each ballot and inserts them one by one into the ballot box with five individual mouths, each differentiated by a specific color.

The system used in most countries of the world, and is carried out by the competent electoral body. In some cases, such as Córdoba, ballots are printed with all categories of positions. In others, like Santa Fe, one ballot per category and different ballot boxes are used to store votes.

A novelty is that in some designs that began to be used worldwide, the possibility of voting for a list for all categories was added, for that voter who requires it. Regarding the blank vote, Santa Fe offers the possibility of doing so by marking it with an “X”, while in other cases the fact of not having made any mark on the paper implies that said option was made, without the need to register it.

One of the leaders who in recent days He came out to defend the use of the single paper ballot was Roberto Lavagna, former Minister of the Economy and candidate for president in 2019.

“Strange vocation of a certain local leadership to discuss minor issues so as not to face substantive issues. They discuss the date of the STEP but do not accept the use of the Single Paper Ballot, which is the best way to reduce the chances of electoral fraud, ”Lavagna tweeted.