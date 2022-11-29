Rete Unica, skip the Tim-Cdp project

The government officially closes the operation Tim-Cdp for the Single Network. The next day the meeting with the trade unionsin which no progress was made on the issue, and on the eve of the board of directors of Tim which will have a possible liability action against the past management on the table, the Ministry of Enterprise declares that it intends to find “a solution by the end of the year”.

“Taking into account the priorities of enhancing the Tim’s HR and implement an efficient and widespread National Network under public control”, reads a note from the Ministry of Enterprises”, the Government intends to promote a working table which, by 31 December, can contribute to the definition of the best viable market solutions to maximize the interests of the country, of the companies involved and of their shareholders and stakeholders, taking into account the existing regulations at national and European level and the economic, financial and employment balance”.

Minister’s note Adolfo Urso and the undersecretary to the presidency with responsibility for the dossier Alessio Butti therefore in fact exceeds the single network project which should have arisen from the intertwining of the infrastructure of Telecom and the rival Open Fiber.

The project would have brought both the network together under the aegis of the state OpenFiberof which the Deposits and Loans Fund (Cdp) is a 60% shareholder, both that of Timof which he is a 9.9% shareholder.

Specifically, therefore, CDP had written a letter of intent last May which illustrated the (non-binding) offer for the integration between the Tim networks And Open Fiber for a single network and that it was to become a formal offer by 30 November. But at this point, the games are reopened.

The meeting with the trade unions

Yesterday at Palazzo Chigi the government met the trade unions representing the 42,000 workers of Timwithout the industrial strategies that the executive of Giorgia Meloni imagine the company.

The ad of Tim Pietro Labriola is in a hurry to find an alternative plan to selling the whole network to CDPwhich ended precisely by the will of the new government: the offer from the Cassa should have arrived by tomorrow, but it won’t be there.

Failing that, the company must go ahead with its industrial plan, which envisages the spin-off into three separate companies in the network (in one company called Telecom Italy), consumer services (Tim), and those to large customers (Tim Enterprise).

