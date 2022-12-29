Single network, nothing new

A stalemate, as Business had anticipated on two different occasions: here and here. The table on the national network and the Tim crisis, held at Mimit in December, promoted by the Government, saw representatives of the institutions involved (Presidence of the Council of Ministers, Department for digital transformation of the same Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy) and the shareholders of Tim Vivendi and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The table, reads a note from the ministry, “examined the possible intervention hypotheses on the matter, taking into account the need to ensure, on the one hand, the efficiency levels of the network, under public control, and on the other enhance the human resources employed in the sector.The implications relating to competition and the market were also explored, with a view to an essential dialogue with the European institutions in order to guarantee users the best solutions“.

The representatives of the Institutions present, it is underlined, “proposed to open a second phase of the Table to explore possible incentive measures for the sector, at the same time requesting the shareholders to formulate the proposals that they intend to put in place to reach a final solution , in a shared and sustainable framework The dialogue is now open to further ain-depth activities in which Tim’s management will be involved”.

