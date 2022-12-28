On 29 December, a new meeting for the single network

A new meeting, remotely, set for December 29th: the object is always the same, to find a balance on the single network involving the various interlocutors. On the one hand there is the Governmentwhich, however – after the introductory greetings of the minister Adolfo Urso two weeks ago – he no longer attended with politicians but only with technicians. On the other hand there is Vivendi, also in this case represented by the advisors of Rothschilds and no longer since Arnaud De Puyfontaine which, after the first meeting, he preferred to delegate. On the other side again there is Cassa Deposits and Loans, represented by the managing director of Cdp Equity Francesco Mele. The one on December 29 will also be a technical table, moreover remotely. But the more time passes, the more the sensation is that the square, instead of getting closer, is moving away. Sources close to the dossier refer to Business that the meeting “not will give birth to nothing because everyone speaks a different language“. Translated: the requests brought forward by the various interlocutors continue to be so distant that it is difficult even to start find a square.

Beyond the usual openings of Vivendi vis-à-vis the government, several issues remain to be considered: first of all, the fact that the debt of Tim – as reconstructed by the Stole 24 Hours – weighs for 25 billion on group accounts, while unpacking in ServiceCo and NetCo poIt would only work if the first was burdened with 10 billion debts and 4 billion on the second. At least 11 billion are dancing (or something less if you look at the net debt) which can only be achieved by selling various types of assets. Which? Given that the government wants to have an Italian network available, which is not vertically integrated and which also includes Sparkle (ie the “rib” that deals with the cables) it means that something else has to be found to sell. What? Noovle, for example, which a year ago was rated between 4 and 5 billion. But which is strategic as it provides services in the cloud. Olivetti shouldn’t be worth more than 5-600 million. What to do?

The other important issue concerns employment. Currently the employees are over 42 thousand in Italya and over 12 thousand abroad. Self Tim had to be downsized further (there were more than 80,000 workers in 2007), a way should be found to maintain employment levels. And this is the main foothold that the various interlocutors have: the government – however, its participation in the tables is very informal – cannot afford mass exoduses which would inevitably be at the expense of the community. And therefore he must find mediations. Which? The undersecretary Alessio Butti for over a month he has chosen not to talk about the dossier, if one excludes the hearing at the Commission Transportation from a couple of weeks ago. He therefore did not go too far even on the possible timing of an agreement. che at this point will not be as fast as might have been initially expected.

However, last week Adolfo Ursothe Minister of businesses he was born in Made in Italy who has the proxy in cohabitation with Butti, declared that the solution would be found by the end of the yearor. And he also announced that he wouldn’t mind the inflow of funds, while Butti would prefer to keep everything Italian. It is also around these different views the most important game is played within the executive. Tomorrow, said Rossella O’Hara, is another day.

