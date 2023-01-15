Single network is an extremely important project that has been on the table for more than a few years now. There are many who wonder if all this will ever end and if the government will be able to maintain what has already been said. Today we are here to bring you back some news. So if you’re curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be left dry!

Single network: here’s the news!

The goal of buying 100% of the TIM network is certainly ambitious and we have been talking about it for years now. As far as the Internet is concerned, Italy is one of the rear lights of the European Union and this is a fact. While some countries travel at speeds well below above 200Mbpssome Italian villages barely reach 30. A single network could prove to be the definitive solution to defeat this Italian backwardness and a few weeks ago Meloni reopened the question:

“The nature of TIM, which is a private and listed company, requires a lot of prudence and also a certain confidentiality. However, I can confirm that this Government has the dual objective, on the one hand to take control of the network, for reasons that we have explained many times and which I imagine we all basically share, and on the other hand to work as hard as possible to maintain employment levels. […] But caution is needed about how to get there.”

In short, it is difficult to establish how the matter will end. We recall that some assessments have established that TIM’s network infrastructure alone is worth more 30 billion euros, while the entire company (therefore network + services) has a market capitalization of approximately 4 billion. We will certainly keep you informed.