From: Felix Busjaeger

In the Ukraine war, Russia is resorting to new methods. A mother is asked to sign up for military service because of her debts. Meanwhile, the fighting is intensifying.

Moscow – No scruples Ukraine war: While Russia is carrying out its strongest attacks since January 2023, the Kremlin is presumably struggling to find supplies for the front in order to compensate for army losses. A remarkable incident is said to have occurred in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk: bailiffs have asked a single mother of two children to do military service. This way she should be able to pay off her debts. The news portal Ngs24 reported the incident on Tuesday (October 31).

Because of losses in the Ukraine war: Russia offers mother military service because of debts

It has now been more than 20 months since President Vladimir Putin gave the order Ukraine to attack. Since then, the Ukraine war has developed into a bloody and costly material battle. It’s not just tanks and other military equipment that are on the Kremlin’s loss list. The fighting for the cities in eastern Ukraine once again claimed the lives of numerous soldiers – Russia recently had to recall its troops from Belarus. The losses in Putin’s army should, among other things, be compensated for with criminals. Recently there have also been reports that Russian women are now also going to war in Ukraine,

The incident in Krasnoyarsk could now support these reports: The single woman found a letter under the windshield wipers of her car with a summons to the local district military replacement office, Ngs24 reported. This said that the woman should sign up as a temporary soldier in the Russian army, “which allows you to take measures to repay her debts in the foreclosure process.”

No mobilization in the Ukraine war because of elections: Putin relies on a new method because of losses

According to the report, the woman has two children, ages 9 and 13. She is said to have taken out a loan of 800,000 rubles (equivalent to 8,000 euros) to renovate an apartment, but defaulted on payment after the divorce.

It is of course doubtful whether recruiting for Putin’s Ukraine war is a sensible alternative for the mother to pay off her debts. However, the incident shows that the partial mobilization in 2022 will probably not close the ranks in Putin’s army given the losses. According to political observers, due to the upcoming presidential election, the Russian leadership wants to forego any further mobilization that is unpopular with the people and is instead relying on contracts with contract soldiers.

Offensive in war causes losses: Drones are becoming increasingly important in Ukraine

While the Russian leadership is trying to compensate for losses on the front with new recruitment due to the war in Ukraine, at least 118 locations in ten Ukrainian regions were shelled by Putin’s army on Wednesday (November 1st). According to authorities, at least four people were killed and 14 others were injured. In the fights against the Ukrainian defenders, Russia is increasingly relying on drones, which are regularly shot down by air defense but still cause serious damage.

Drones had recently become increasingly important in the Ukraine war. Through Western arms deliveries, Kiev had gradually made up for a deficit in its air forces. The latest military equipment also includes F-16 fighter jets. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu assured that Russia would “quickly” get the Western planes out of the sky. Last month, Russian anti-aircraft defenses “more than 1400 enemy air attack targets, including 37 aircraft and 6 ATACMS tactical missiles shot down,” Shoigu claimed at a ministry meeting. At this rate, the F-16s would be destroyed within 20 days, he said. (fbu/dpa)