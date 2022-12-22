A single mother living in Florida lost all her savings after her seven-year-old son spent all the money gambling Roblox.

For those who are not aware, Roblox is a free-to-play game in which the player designs their own video games so that other users can try them out.. The point is that this title has a very heavy section of microtransactions.

Users can use real money to exchange it for the aforementioned in-game currency to make purchases. Now, the case of the mother is certainly delicate, because she is a lady who works two jobs and must support four children.

The boy spent the not inconsiderable amount of $ 897 in Roblox microtransactions and emptied his mother’s account. The downside is that the money saved was going to be used for Christmas gifts and rent.

The point is that there is no refund report beyond 10 dollars from the Google Play Store.

This Roblox case isn’t the most terrible of microtransactions

It is worth remembering and remembering other cases where the situation of spending on microtransactions in a video game like Roblox is so serious. For example, There’s the case where a guy spent $16,000 on Sonic Forces: Speed ​​Battle, which is considerable.

There’s also the case of a girl who spent $20,000 on Genshin Impact microtransactions. In both cases, the situation was favorable for the people who suffered the expense because the refunds were given, but in the case of the Roblox video game we do not have any kind of report where the same thing is going to happen.

Hopefully the same thing happens, because it seems that the child perhaps did not know what he was doing and that the mother uses that account to make various payments.

What do you think of this situation? Do you think there is a solution?