The “One health” approach is still little known to most people. A «White Paper» dedicated to sustainability in animal, human and environmental health

Speak about «One health» it means talking about the interconnection between species, the search for the balance between human well-being and that of other animals, economic and environmental sustainability. And the "Unique health» can only be achieved by respecting the rights and needs of all species. Yet, the approach OneHealth it is often confined to discussions between professionals. Hence a «White Paper OneHealth» dedicated precisely to sustainability in animal, human and environmental health, created by MSD Animal Health, a leading company in animal health, and presented in Rome during a meeting between representatives of political and scientific institutions, experts in sustainability and representatives of the main associations of category who shared their experiences to shed light on critical issues and opportunities in terms of environmental sustainability and animal welfare.

The project The circularity of well-being between the animal, human and environmental worlds still seems little known to most citizens. From the analysis of online conversations with consumers, promoted by the authors of the initiative, it emerged that 75 percent do not know the approach OneHealth. Hence a White Paper, the result of the company’s multidisciplinary project “One Health: Sustainability, well-being and prevention”, which promoted discussion between university professors, sector experts, trade associations and journalists, on the meaning of «Single Health» and the need to work as a team for the well-being of all.

As Debora Orrico, Customer Value & Institutional Affairs Director of MSD Animal Health, explained, it was a «path of listening and sharing: listening to conversations on the web, to understand how the issues of sustainability and global health are experienced by citizenship; listening to stakeholders, i.e. those who work in the various supply chains but also to doctors and consumers. Preserving global health is only possible with the multidisciplinary collaboration of the different sectors involved and the collaborative approach of One Health is the winning choice to ensure collective well-being."

Holistic approach The White Paper highlights the need to adopt holistic approaches that promote not only animal welfare, but also the health and prosperity of ecosystems, human populations and the planet.

The meeting was also attended by, among others, Anna Teresa Palamara, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, who recalled: «The Institute has the approach in its DNA OneHealth

since it deals – with its departments – with promotion and protection of public, human, animal and environmental health. There are many programs in which all three components are involved, for example: the arbovirus surveillance program, which is carried out both in mosquitoes and in humans and through environmental controls; surveillance control of avian influenza in animals and humans. In all these circumstances OneHealth it means collaboration between different experiences complementary, to guarantee the health of citizens". Among the flagships of the Institute – underlined Dr. Palamara – is the RespiVirNet integrated surveillance system which monitors, in addition to influenza, other respiratory viruses".

A paradigm shift for health

