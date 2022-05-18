A correct behavior And a healthy lifestyle they can help prevent and fight cellulite. Some useful habits include drinking lots of water, exercising for at least 30 minutes a day, and avoiding smoking and alcohol. These measures can be integrated with the use of a specially formulated medicinal specialty cream.

Since 1973Somatoline is the only medicinal specialty, with a creamy texture and pleasant fragrance, for the reduction of adipose states accompanied by cellulite, as it improves microcirculation and promotes the elimination of liquids, reducing the orange peel appearance with visible results.

One formula, two formats available

Somatoline is applied by massaging the affected area (thighs, buttocks …) until completely absorbed and is available in two different formats suitable for every need: single-dose sachets or dispenser bottle.

The single-dose sachet format (30 or 15 sachets) is suitable for those who use Somatoline even outside the home. A 10g sachet of cream corresponds exactly to the daily dose and makes it suitable for use even outside the home, in the gym or during a trip.

The airless dispenser bottle, on the other hand, allows a quick and practical application, always dispenses a constant dose of product with each “click” (four clicks correspond exactly to a sachet) and runs out to the last drop.

Dosage and treatment cycle

The recommended dose for those using the sachet format is one sachet per day (1/2 per thigh). If you use the bottle instead, the correct amount is 4 sprays per day (2 per thigh).

For the first 2 days of treatment it is recommended to double the daily amount (attack dose).

Each course of treatment with Somatoline can range from a minimum of 15 – 20 days up to a maximum of 2 – 3 consecutive months. The treatment can also be repeated during the year at various time intervals.

Somatoline. It is a medicine, read the package leaflet carefully. Aut. Min of 03/25/2021

Somatoline.it