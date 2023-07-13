Looking for a husband through social media. Eve Tilley-Coulson is willing to pay and has asked her TikTok followers to find her a husband in exchange for money. She is a 35-year-old lawyer specializing in corporate litigation. Eve hasn’t found a husband for years and she would like someone to spend the rest of her life with.

Despite being a beautiful girl, something in her previous experiences has always gone wrong. The woman said she hadn’t been able to find a man for 5 years and that she had initially asked her friends for help, as reported by Leggo. Eve told her story to the New York Post: “Some time ago, I told my friends that I would pay them $5,000 (almost 6,000 euros) if they introduced me to a husband. Then I thought, why not open the offer to TikTok?”.

In a video on social media, the lawyer explained that she was willing to pay if someone introduced her to a man who would become her future husband. Still, despite many applicants, the woman has not found the right one. The 35-year-old from Los Angeles added: “I’ve been single for about five years, meeting people physically or through apps. But post-Covid, there’s been a strange shift in dating culture. Guys don’t approach you in person and most men on apps aren’t there to find love.”

The characteristics of her prince charming? An age between 27 and 40 years and a height of not less than one meter and eighty. Suitors must also possess some English humor and an interest in sports, animals and children. Will he make it?