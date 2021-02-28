Last week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianin announced the start of clinical trials for the Sputnik Light vaccine, the single-dose variant produced by the same scientific institute that created the two-dose Sputnik, the National Center for Epidemiology. and Gamaleya Microbiology of Moscow. But it was this Saturday when it began to be tested on volunteers. It is being done in the Russian capital and, according to the deputy mayor, Anastasia Rákova, there are already more than half a thousand people inoculated with this new drug.

Sobianin wrote on his blog that Spútnik Light “has been designed to eliminate the main drawback of classical Sputnik V, the need to administer two components to the patient with an interval of three weeks.” “For vaccination with Spútnik Light, only a visit to the polyclinic is required. Immunity will begin to form a week later and will reach its peak four weeks after vaccination, assured the mayor of the capital.

In Moscow, ten dispensaries have been set up to receive the 3,000 volunteers of Russian nationality who have registered to be included in the clinical trials of this third phase. There are also 3,000 other participants from the United Arab Emirates. You must be over 18 years of age and have no medical contraindication. At the Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, they intend to achieve a reduction in mortality in those places where it is difficult to inoculate two doses.

The Russian Fund for Direct Investments (RFPI), which has financed the research to achieve the vaccine and is responsible for marketing it in the world, announced yesterday through Twitter that it has already requested the registration of the Spútnik Light, in Russia and elsewhere. countries of the world. The RFPI expects to launch this drug worldwide during the month of March. Last December, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared during his traditional annual press conference that Sputnik Light “will have a shorter period of antibody production and the level of protection of the vaccine will reach 85 percent.”