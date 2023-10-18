Single-digit number of Germans dead after Hamas terror

Home page politics

Smoke can be seen coming from a residential building in Ashkelon after a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip (archive). © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The Foreign Office has released figures on how many Germans died in the Hamas terrorist attack – but also how many Germans are currently in the Gaza Strip.

Berlin – According to the federal government, Germans were also killed in the terrorist attack on Israel by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas. The government is assuming a single-digit number of German citizens “who have fallen victim to Hamas terror,” a spokesman for the Foreign Office said in Berlin on Wednesday. The spokesman did not give any details.

The Foreign Office is in close contact with the Israeli authorities, the spokesman added. The federal government only confirms deaths once relatives have been notified.

The spokesman added that there is still a low three-digit number of people with German citizenship who are in the sealed-off Gaza Strip on the German Foreign Ministry’s crisis preparedness list. We are in close contact with them and continually inform them about the current situation. We are also in constant communication with partners in the region in order to enable those people who want to leave the country. dpa