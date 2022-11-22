Single check, green light to the maneuver: what changes from 2023

Disembark in first economic maneuver approx of the Meloni government the “rearrangement” of thesingle check. From January 2023 it will in fact be increased by 50% for the first year of the child’s life (for all families), and for a further year 50% for large families composed of three or more children. In addition, it has been confirmedcheck for i disabled childrenan aid which, as the Prime Minister pointed out Giorgia Meloni in the press conference it will become “structural”. The measure “cannot be taken for granted”, Meloni reiterated. “I think it is essential, added the premier, to put in place help for disabled children”. Overall, the government has earmarked for the single allowance well 610 million of Euro.

Specifically, how will it change there support measure to families? It should be remembered that today the allowance can vary from a minimum of 50 euros to a maximum of 175 euros for each dependent minor child. For adult children, between 18 and 21, the amount fluctuates from 25 to 85 euros. From the third child onwards, the contribution is increased by a quota ranging from 15 euros (for incomes above 40 thousand euros) to 85 euros (for incomes up to 15 thousand euros). For large families with more than four children, the flat-rate increase is instead 100 euros.

Single check, the 50% increase is for all families

As anticipated before, from 2023 something will change: one will be introduced increase. It will be a share of the 50% for all families (and not only for those with three or more children), but only for the first year of the grant’s duration. This way you should go from one minimum of 75 euros to a maximum of 262.50 EUR. The further increase of 50% is intended for households with three children or more, for the entire duration of three years. “The single check, he explained Melons in the press conference, is increased by 50% to all for the first year of the child’s life, 50% for three years for large families”.

Aid to families, the tampon tax is also being maneuvered

Among the other measures that will impact on families there will also be the VAT reduction from 10 to 5% for diapers and for the sanitary pads (tampon tax). A first lowering of the tax on feminine hygiene products was decided by Draghi government which had brought the VAT from 22% to the current 10%, and then now cut.

