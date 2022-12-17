Single check, as it changes from January 2023: the news

Yet another turning point forsingle check, the economic support that the State makes available to families in difficulty, will change in 2023. According to the latest INPS note from 1st March 2023, those who during the period January 2022-February 2023 have submitted an application for single and universal allowance for childrenaccepted and valid, will benefit from the official provision of the service by INPS, without the burden of presenting a new question. On the other hand, those who have never used the single allowance and those who had, before February 28, 2023sent an application that has not been accepted or is no longer active.

A simplification measure for users, also created thanks to funds guaranteed by the Pnrr, which aims to enhance the Institute’s databases to provide citizens with an innovative service: the data of the application, in fact, will be automatically taken from the Institute’s archives, which will proceed to liquidate the benefit in continuity. Any changes to the information previously included in the application for a single allowance, sent to Inps before 28 February 2023, from the birth of children to the condition of disability, from separation to changes in the IBAN or to the age of majority of the children, must be communicated by the applicants, promptly integrating the application already sent .

Single check, from 2023 it will be enough just to renew the Isee

As regards the start date of the service, the INPS note recalls that, for applications submitted by 30 June 2023, thecheck is recognized from the month of March of the same year. For the quantification of the Allowance, the burden of proceeding with the presentation of the new Dsu for the year 2023 remains for all the beneficiaries. In the absence of a new, correctly certified Dsu, the amount of theunique and universal cheque it will be calculated starting from March 2023 with reference to the minimum amounts established by the legislation.

