Single check, INPS requests from 1st July. Average amount € 960 per year

The Draghi government is facing two emergencies, on the one hand the fight against the Coronavirus focusing mainly on the vaccination campaign, on the other hand the serious economic crisis generated after the outbreak of the pandemic. Among the measures now ready to become reality, there is the single allowance for dependent children up to 18 years of age. The time window for submitting the application opens on July 1st (to close on September 30th). Two million families potentially affected in this first transitional phase which, throughout 2021, will guarantee a temporary allowance (bridging allowance) for families with minor children who are not entitled to the current allowances for the family unit. The single check form can be found online on the INPS website in eight days. The tax code and the Iban will suffice, the other data will be automatically recovered.

According to the calculations of Istat, – continues Il Messaggero – the average amount of the allowance will be 962 euros, while that of the increase in family allowances will reach 377 euros. For example: for each child, in the case of Isee up to 7 thousand euros, you will be entitled to an allowance of 167.5 euros for each child each month, halved to 83.50 euros per month per child if the ISEE is around 15 thousand euros. Up to 30 euros per month per child with Isee around 40 thousand euros, stable at 30 euros up to 50 thousand euros of Isee, a value beyond which the benefits are canceled.