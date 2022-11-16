Single check, November month. New details

After delays in payment by theInpsapparently due to checks carried out between the end of October and the beginning November and ended only on the 4th of this month, payments for the single check are being released November.

Many will receive the transfer fromInps starting Monday 21st November therefore with a delay of 7-8 days compared to the previous months.

In case on your personal area on the site Inps – social security drawer – there is still no payment for the month of November you can call 803 164 (06164164) to request information by following the voice saying “single check“.

