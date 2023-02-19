Single check increases in February



Single check, payments arrive next week with the updated amounts as a result of the changes introduced by the 2023 Budget Law and the adjustment to inflation. The same social security institution gave the news yesterday. Law 197/2022 has established that, from January 2023, the “standard” amount of the allowance is increased by 50% for each child under the age of one, regardless from Isee. The same increase is triggered in families with at least three children for each child aged between one and three years, but if the ISEE does not exceed 40 thousand euros.

In both cases, therefore, the amount of the allowance instead of fluctuating between 50 and 175 euros, will have a minimum of 75 and a maximum of 262.5 euros (because an ISEE of 40,000 euros currently corresponds to the amount of 50 euros for the child minor). Still with the beginning of the new year, the increase to 150 euros of the current amount (100 euros) of the increase paid in families with four or more children will start.

In reality, the 2023 amounts will also take into account the revaluation linked to theincrease in the cost of living, a value which, however, should be made official by a ministerial decree by mid-January. In reality, the technical report on the budget bill already provides an indication in this regard, given that it assumes the maximum amount of the increase to be around 94 euros per month.

This amount is arrived at by applying a revaluation of 7.3% to 87.5 euros (the 50% increase based on the current maximum value of Auu). However, the increases will be recognized starting from the single check paid in February and, if necessary, any arrears will also be paid. Moreover, the single check entered into force in March 2022 and lasts from March to February, while law 179/2022 provides for increases “starting from 1 January 2023”.

