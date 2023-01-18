Single allowance 2023

The non-recognition to single-parent families, in many cases widows and widowers with even small children, of the increase of 30 euros per child per month in thesingle checkremoved from the INPS from October 2022, as the second spouse does not work, even if in many cases he is dead, “is known to the Ministry of Economy and Finance“, sources from the MEF explain.

It is not easy to find a solution, as in every measure coverage is needed. But knowing that the Mef know about the issue and are probably working on it gives hope to a million single-parent families who every month do not receive 30 euros per child for a wrong law made by the Democratic Party.

Subscribe to the newsletter

