Single check, someone will have more money. Here’s who

L’single check intended for families with dependent children up to the age of 21 could become richer from 2023, especially for large families. This is what can be understood by reading the Budget Law.

As a result of inflation, the single allowance will be revalued in 2023, which now reaches a maximum amount of 175 euros per child. The increase in consumer prices stands at over 12 percent, so at least an increase of is conceivable 21 euros. The hypothesis is that the allowance could rise from 175 to 196 euros for families who get the maximum amount having an ISEE not exceeding 15 thousand euros. The minimum, which goes to those in the range above 40 thousand euros or who have not presented the ISEE, would rise from 50 to 55 euros per month.

For families with four or more children, according to the hypotheses being studied by the government, it would increase by 100 euros. One hundred euros more also for twins up to three years of age. Basically, the increase already foreseen (now it is 100 euros) doubles and rises to 200 euros.

In calculating the single allowance from 2023, the ISEE will count less and less. The intention of the government is in fact to replace it with another method of calculation, the family quotient. Furthermore, the renewal of the allowance – with the same family conditions – will be automatic. At the end of the first year of the measure, introduced in March 2022, it would therefore not be necessary to submit a new application, but the amount due would continue to be credited to the Iban already indicated.

