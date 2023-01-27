Single check, arrears to be returned to INPS? Hypothesis increasingly concrete

We are now at the end of January and the government of Centre-right driven by Giorgia Meloni did not intervene to remedy the very serious and scandalous anomaly on thesingle check which penalizes single-parent families. Thirty euros less per month per child because the second parent doesn’t work, even if they died or ran away without recognizing the child. From the government there are no signals carelessnessin essence, compared to a million or so unfortunate families in their lifetime.

But since in 2022 for seven months from March to September l‘Inps had recognized the increase of 30 euros per child also at single parent families (to then suddenly remove it without any communication from October) the increasingly concrete risk is that widows, widowers or in any case single parents with children and young people are forced to return arrears to INPS. Adding insult to injury, since the government cares.

The accounts are soon done: 210 euros to be returned for single-parent families with one child, 420 for those with two children, 630 for those with three children, 840 for those with four children, 1,050 for those with five children. And so on. In short, are you a widow or a widower? Do you have to raise your children alone? The State, the Meloni government, already punishes you by not giving you 30 euros a month per child and, if it doesn’t intervene, perhaps you will also have to give INPS some money back. And whoever has more children, pays more. Congratulations to the Meloni government and to the Italian state.

