Single check, arrears 2022 to be returned to INPS? The government doesn’t care for now and the risk is real

Adding insult to injury. Incredible. Shocking. Not only the Italian state, the Meloni government, continues to discriminate against women single parent familiesIn many cases widows and widowers with even small children, in thesingle check – as he well explained yesterday Affaritaliani.it in this article – denying 30 euros a month to a child because the second parent is not working, even if he is dead, now comes another twist.

Where the government and Parliament continued to do nothing, in the name of total indifference towards a million families unfortunate in life, theInps may soon ask him back arrears from March to October 2022, when the increase was also extended to single parent families. Before everything stopped due to a wrong law made by the Democratic Party and not corrected by the Center-right with the manoeuvre.

To give a practical example, to a widowed mother or father with three children the State, through theInpscould soon ask for 630 euros back for the year 2022. In addition to denying the increase of 30 euros per child, shamefully discriminating against single parent families, now the risk is that of having to give back the arrears. All while the government actually does nothing. And, probably, give a million unfortunate families in life.

Subscribe to the newsletter

