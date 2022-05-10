Álex Sola is being the main argument of the Sanse in search of the miracle. He has been scoring for three weeks, although in the game against Valladolid the referee awarded the goal to El Yamiq, and this Friday if they beat Almería at the Reale Arena they will momentarily go down, as they would beat Sporting and Málaga, waiting for the pulse of these With his offensive actions he has decisively helped to add three consecutive victories.

Sola is finding herself in the best moment of the season. She was injured on the first day and all the ghosts came upon her, since she arrived after a long loss due to a broken cross. He again he was forced to stop. The most recent are the victories against Amorebieta, Valladolid and Fuenlabrada, who have restored hope to the ranks of the subsidiary. In general terms, the defender from San Sebastian, who is about to turn 23, has participated in 13 games, with six wins, four draws and three losses. With the first team he had minutes in the 1-0 against Osasuna and the 0-2 in Mallorca.

Against Amorebieta he ended up with cramps. Alone He is one of the Sanse players with the most projection, so his coach, Xabi Alonso, is very much above him so that he continues to grow, after complicated years due to injuries. “We all know who Xabi is, what he knows about football and what he teaches. We are in it day by day, like a sponge, learning and giving the maximum. He helps us all a lot, so we need to learn from him so that he helps us to continue growing”, maintains the youth squad.

He is a defender with great projection, physically strong and very offensive, who was loaned to Numancia to gain experience. He has a lot of opposition in the first team and that worries him: Gorosabel, Elustondo and Zaldua. The man from San Sebastian is not marking anything for the future, although he hopes to do the preseason with the elders next summer. “It was a couple of years ago when I made my debut with the first team, and it was an incredible moment. This year I have already been able to get more minutes up front and I haven’t been with them for a long time, and it has given me a lot of confidence. But whatever happens in the future they will decide it, I am here to play, show what I am worth and then the people of Zubieta decide where I have to be”.

Sola retaliated against Amorebieta for his mistake in a recent game at the Reale Arena, when he was sent off for not measuring well on a risky tackle. “After not having played the match against Alcorcón well, I am trying to correct certain things, the concentration throughout the match”, she is sincere.