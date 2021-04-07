After the comings and goings to agree on the meeting, the block heads of Together for the Change in Deputies will go to listen to the proposal of Wado de Pedro with the position agreed in the previous meeting of the national table. Representatives of the opposition coalition will arrive predisposed to argue the postponement of the PASO for a month, on the condition that they are not eliminated or merged with the general ones. Also, as advanced Clarion, will require the implementation of the single ballot and the vote by letter for Argentines residing abroad.

Before De Pedro and Sergio Massa, two of the actors who informally advanced the conversations in that meeting that generated noise in the Casa Rosada, Mario Negri, Cristian Ritondo and Juan Manuel López will seek to know what is the concrete idea of the ruling party, after the head of the Chamber of Deputies spoke of “voting only once” and the Minister of the Interior of postponing the PASS for a month. “Let’s listen”Negri assured.

Máximo Kirchner, Sergio Massa, Eduardo Wado De Pedro, Axel Kicillof, Cristian Ritondo and pro-government and opposition mayors in the Casa Rosada, on March 30, 2021.

“We are going to propose two things. The unique paper ballot, that makes the election much safer. And that they return with the decree for Argentines to vote abroad, ”added Ritondo. Even when the negotiations progress in Congress, the opponents decided that the thick lines go back to the national table to gather the endorsement of all the members.

“We are reasonable people and if the proposal is reasonable we have to discuss it, not reject for rejecting. What must be guaranteed is that there is STEP”Mauricio Macri had shown himself in favor of opening the debate in Tuesday’s meeting in the Palermo room. It was the majority position, even with mistrust about a possible “trap” by the Frente de Todos and the “risk” that the Government ends up unifying the date with the general one. To avoid a kind of slogan law scheme, they will require a project in writing, with “guarantees” that there will be no primaries, to advance the discussion.

“We are against the change in the rules of the game. Until today we have not received any concrete proposal from the National Executive Power. And if there is one, it must mean a structural improvement and not only for this choice“, the referents of Together for Change had raised in the statement that came out of the summit on Tuesday.

“The position of the Civic Coalition is known and lacks speculation, it seems to us reasonable to run the schedule 30 days. We are not going to be functional until in a month the ruling party ends up voting the suspension of the PASO with its allies, “López ratified this Wednesday.

Other deputies, such as Carmen polledo, expressed their agreement to postpone the primaries. There were also criticisms of the “forms” of the ruling party. “Changing the electoral law requires a wider call, where it is explained how we are at the sanitary level, how we are going to be in August and September, how we are going to be in economic terms, and within that framework discuss the voting date “, he questioned Alvaro Gonzalez, of the PRO.

Look also

