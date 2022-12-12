Although they have become part of popular soccer language as something pejorative, singles versus married matches have more history and more crumb than it might seem. There are references from the end of the 17th century. They could be related to a kind of rite of initiation into manhood and also be a mechanism for integration into rural communities. Because in the end, football, from its most rudimentary beginnings, was always related to the need for belonging and identity of the human being.

That belonging to a parish or a guild was transferred to the shields and football shirts. Because it is old, it is even the violence that accompanies soccer matches. And the lord London mayor Nicholas de Farndone in 1314 decided to ban “football games” on public roads. Several centuries later, on the same island, the chronicles spoke of “shouts and screams along the paths that led to the stadium” that “caused real terror to the peaceful inhabitants of the surroundings.” It was 1889 and the working-class crowds dedicated Saturdays to cheering on their teams. That season, 600,000 spectators attended the English stadiums. Ten years later, it would already be 15 million. With the wealthy classes withdrawing from the stadiums. Then money appeared and soccer, like any other subject in which the human being participates, became one of the great analogies of life. Perhaps the most refined, being the most popular sport on the planet.

A popular football story (Tin Sheet), a book by the French Mickaël Correia, is a global and transversal chronicle on the role of football in the history of Humanity. Also a way of explaining many of the things that happen today beyond the stadiums: politics, the economy, inequality, racism, wars or the fight for social progress. To understand the foundations on which football and current society are forged. An interesting, orderly and didactic mirror to see -and assume, whoever is in a position to do so- reality.

