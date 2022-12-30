The increases will be paid starting from the month of February 2023

“INPS is ready to recognize the surcharges and the revaluation of checks”: the general director of the institute, Vincenzo Caridi, declared in a note after the changes determined by the Budget law to the amounts due to families receiving Single and Universal Allowances with children under one year of age and for large families, with three or more dependent children, with at least one child aged between one and three years .

In particular, for 2023 it is established:

the 50% increase in the flat-rate surcharge for households with at least 4 children, which rises to 150 euros per month per household;

for large families, with three or more dependent children, limited to children aged between one and three years for which the amount due for each child increases by 50%, for Isee levels up to 40,000 euros;

a 50% increase in the allowance, to be applied to the amounts due according to the reference ISEE brackets, for families with children under the age of 1.

The maneuver also intervenes in favor of the nuclei with disabled childrenarranging the payment of the increases that had been recognized during 2022.

Final amountsunderlines the statement, they will be communicated in a subsequent INPS circularalso to take into account the revaluation linked to the increase in the cost of living, a revaluation which will be announced by ministerial decree by mid-January.

The increases due, revalued in accordance with the law, will be disbursed starting from the month of February 2023without prejudice to the right to any adjustments due from January 2023.

