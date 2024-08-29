M5S: “They will try to say that they have confirmed some bonuses for mothers, but without saying that in the meantime they are cutting the single allowance”

The government is working on changing thesingle check for children, introduced by the Draghi executive in 2021. This is reported Republic (denied by the Centre-right on Affaritaliani.it and by the Ministry of Economy and Finance), underlining how the measure is worth about 20 billion and affects over six million families and 10 million children every year. The plan to review it will be included in the next budget, the newspaper writes, and is entrusted to the Minister for the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Roccella who will then pass the dossier to the Ministry of Economy.

Second The Republic the idea is to cut the basic allowance from 57 euros per child which today goes to families who do not present the ISEE or have one that is too high, above 45 thousand euros. This is to move more resources to very large families, with disabled people, with a history of work rooted in Italy. And, as happened with the citizen’s income, the name should also change, no longer a single allowance therefore.

Between cancellation of family allowances, deductions and old bonuses for 14 billion and the addition of 6 billion fresh – the newspaper further underlines – the allowance weighs on the state budget 20 billion structural and is revalued based on inflation. This year it is worth 5.4% more than last year, from a minimum of 57 euros to a maximum of 200 euros per month for a minor, with increases for non-self-sufficient and disabled children, working mothers, children over the second. It is also due for children between 18 and 21 years old, although halved in amount. In 2022, the first year of disbursement, the expenditure was 13 billion, while last year it rose to 18 billion. This year it should be around 20 billion, with INPS already marking 10 billion in the first six months.

The opposition rises up. “This is more than attention to the family, as the sovereignist mantra repeats. The government is preparing to dismantle the single allowance for children, demonstrating, once again, that it is only interested in making propaganda”, says the president of the Italia Viva deputies David Pharaoh.

“We would like to better understand if hitting the weakest and families is the government of the ‘Christian’ Meloni”, attacks the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Francis Boccia. “If the Government were to cancel the single allowance, the most important measure to support families with children, it would be making a huge mistake. Meloni and Giorgetti should immediately deny this news. In the face of an increasingly serious demographic crisis, the single allowance must be strengthened, certainly not eliminated”. This is what the Democratic Party senator wrote in X, Anthony Misiani.

“The scheme will be very simple: try to sell some impalpable intervention, taking care not to say that everything around it has been, is and will be a festival of cuts, such as to cancel any benefit the Government might manage to put in the Budget. They will try to say that they have confirmed some bonuses for mothers, but without saying that in the meantime they are cutting the single allowance; they will say that they have managed to put a few more cents in the paycheck of the middle class, without saying that that same benefit will be more than cancelled out by cuts to healthcare, pensions, investments and the rampant wage compression. The Right’s is the classic neoliberal game. Deceive Italians by praising some measure, without saying that an avalanche of collateral cuts will swallow up that same measure. The Meloni Government has already cut 58 billion in 20 years from pensions; it has cut 10 billion from investments between the Complementary Plan, the Social Cohesion Fund, the Infrastructure Equalization Fund and the Works Fund. unavoidable; he has cut resources for public health, causing them to fall, in relation to GDP, to the lowest level since 2007. It is a colossal Melonian deception, never so clear as on the eve of this budget session”. Thus in a note Emiliano FenuM5S group leader in the Finance Committee of the Chamber.

