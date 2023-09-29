Single allowance, news in Maneuver. Roccella: “Support for families from the second child onwards”

The next budget law will also contain interventions on the birth rate and support for the second and third child. This was stated by the Minister for Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Maria Roccella, who announced some innovations relating to the single allowance, the economic benefit aimed at all families who have dependent children.

“Decreased birth rate is not only an immediate problem of social sustainability, but also of protection of the territory, of depopulation of internal areas, of loss of our heritage,” said the minister during the Talk AltroDonna, organized by Il Messaggero, announcing the arrival of a package of measures for those who want a second child, together with other interventions on the single allowance. “Various measures will be envisaged to ensure that the desire for a second child, expressed by many mothers, with help from the State, can come true. And thus the freedom of women and parents to be able to have as many children as they want can be respected, without having to stop at the first one due to economic or organizational difficulties”, said the Fratelli d’Italia deputy.

The changes to the single allowance will instead be focused “on the third child”. “In the first budget we increased it for the first child and then from the third onwards up to three years and, also in a lump sum and structural way, for large families. We will also support families in this new financial year”, underlined Roccella. The minister also promised benefits for those who hire mothers while, according to La Repubblica, work is underway on further aid for families with at least 3 children, which could include a reduction in personal income tax for larger families.

The single allowance is paid by INPS on the basis of the income of the family unit to which it belongs. In the absence of ISEE, only the minimum amount foreseen is paid, regardless of income.

Currently, the amount ranges from a minimum of 54.05 to a maximum of 189.20 euros per month, for each dependent minor child. For dependent children aged between 18 and 21, the amounts vary from a minimum of 27 to a maximum of 91.90 euros per month.

Various increases are foreseen in the case, for example, of large families, of a child in the first year of life, of children with disabilities, of a mother under the age of 21.