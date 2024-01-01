Single allowance increases 2024: the amounts

In 2023, the maximum amount for the Single Allowance is 16,215 euros, but due to a 5.4% revaluation, it is expected to rise to 17,090.61 euros.

However, as the ISEE increases, the amount of the allowance decreases, reaching the maximum threshold of 43,240 euros, which in 2024 should rise to 45,574.96 euros.

To better understand the increase in the base amount, you can refer to the following table:

RECEPTORMINIMUM AMOUNT 2023MINIMUM AMOUNT 2024MAXIMUM AMOUNT 2023MAXIMUM AMOUNT 2024

Minor54.10 euros57.02 euros189.20 euros199.41 euros

Adult 27 euros 28.14 euros 91.90 euros 96.86 euros

In practice, with an ISEE equal to or greater than 45,574.96 euros, the single allowance will still be paid, but the beneficiary will only receive the minimum amount.

For those with an ISEE lower than around 17,090 euros, therefore, from January the Single Allowance will rise to around 200 euros, compared to an increase of just under 25 euros in two years (originally 175 euros were due).

It will be possible to request the Inclusion Allowance for disabled people and the Single Allowance, but the conditions may be a little different than those who only receive AU. The amounts are also different. Let's see why and what these conditions would be.

Table with 2024 Single Allowance amounts: the increases

The revaluation concerns various increases, with the exception of that of 150 euros, established by the 2023 Budget Law, intended for large families with at least 4 dependent children. Below you will find a table with the expected changes to the surcharges:

INCREASE MINIMUM AMOUNT 2023 MINIMUM AMOUNT 2024 MAXIMUM AMOUNT 2023 MAXIMUM AMOUNT 2024

Children after the second 16.20 euros 17.07 euros 91.90 euros 96.86 euros

Both parents with income16.20 euros17.07 euros32.40 euros34.14 euros

Mother under 2121.60 euros22.76 euros21.60 euros22.76 euros

In the case of those under 21 with disabilities, however, the increases rise to:

DISABILITY AMOUNT 2023 AMOUNT 2024

Non self-sufficiency113.50 euros119.62 euros

Serious102.70 euros108.24 euros

Average91.90 euros96.86 euros

For families with a dependent disabled minor, the amount of the increases is fixed and does not vary based on the ISEE.

The percentage increases

In 2024, the percentage increases on the basic amount of the Single Allowance will be confirmed. There are two types of surcharges, both 50%:

the first applies to the basic fee for each child under 1 year of age;

the second, reserved for families with at least 3 minors, applies to all children under the age of 3.

For example, in 2024, for a child under one year of age, the basic amount of the Single Allowance can reach 299.11 euros.

This same amount applies up to 3 years of age, but only if there are at least 3 minors in the family unit.

Single Allowance 2024 automatic renewal?

The Single Allowance is an economic support provided to families with children, and its request is necessary only the first time the contribution is accessed, for example, at the birth of the first child.

Subsequently, the service is automatically renewed, but it is essential to renew the ISEE and communicate any changes within the established deadlines.

The renewal of the ISEE ensures that the amount of the Single Allowance is related to the income situation of the beneficiary.

Without the renewal of the 2024 ISEE, the allowance is still paid, but is reduced to the minimum amount.

The 2024 ISEE request can be made by 29 February 2024 to avoid cuts from March and by 30 June 2024 for the recalculation starting from 1 March, ensuring the payment of the arrears of the Single Allowance.

For renewal requests after July, the amount is recalculated from subsequent months without retroactive effect.

Notification of changes, such as the birth of another child, is mandatory to ensure correct payment of the benefit.

After the birth of a child, it is necessary to request a new ISEE and communicate the event to INPS to release the payment of the additional Single Allowance amount.

The Single Allowance can also be granted to adults up to 21 years of age, provided they satisfy certain requirements related to training, work, unemployment or universal civil service.

It is important to promptly notify INPS of any changes in the conditions of your adult child.

To continue to receive or increase the amount of the Single Allowance, it is therefore necessary to communicate changes relating to the child's disability status, his student status, the separation of the spouses, the new distribution of the allowance between the parents and the variations of payment methods. For further details, you can consult INPS Circular no. 132 of 15 December 2022.

