Osnato (FdI): “It seems to me that we can hypothesize an evaluation on the revision of the law, but from here to saying that everything will be cancelled seems to me, as usual, an attitude of prevention towards the government, on the part of those who should provide information”. Interviews

“It seems to me that the tones of Republic both apocalyptic as always. It is certainly an important measure for which over the years the Meloni government has also increased the allocation up to 20 billion euros”. So Mark Osnatopresident of the Finance Committee of the Chamber, questioned by Affaritaliani.itcomments on this morning’s indiscretion in the newspaper the Republic on the cancellation of the single allowance by the Meloni government with the Budget Law starting next year.

“That said, there is an infringement procedure on which the European Commission will decide, if I remember correctly, by 2025. There is certainly a reduced bonus on birth rates and for large families, on cumulation with ISEE and therefore we need to think about this too. It seems to me that we can hypothesize an evaluation on the revision of the lawbut from here to saying that everything will be cancelled seems to me, as usual, an attitude of prevention towards the government, on the part of those who should instead provide information”, concludes Osnato.

ALSO DENIED BY FORZA ITALIA AND THE LEAGUE – “It’s a fake news also denied by Minister Giorgetti”. So Paul Barellileader of Forza Italia in the Chamber, questioned by Affaritaliani.itcomments on this morning’s indiscretion in the newspaper the Republic on the cancellation of the single allowance by the Meloni government with the Budget Law starting next year.

“Only starting tomorrow with the first meeting between the leaders of the government majority will we begin to talk about the Budget Law for 2025 in a general sense and the commitments towards the European Commission. This cancellation of the single allowance appears to be total fake news”, concludes Barelli.

“We are not aware of any cancellation of the single allowance”. So Andrea Crippavice-secretary of the League, questioned by Affaritaliani.itcomments on this morning’s indiscretion in the daily newspaper la Repubblica about the cancellation of the single allowance by the Meloni government with the Budget Law starting next year. “It’s a story invented by Repubblica and obviously the left is riding a made-up story and frankly I struggle to distinguish Repubblica from the left. Having said that, I repeat, we are not aware of any cancellation of the single allowance in the Budget Law. Case closed”, concludes Crippa.

THE MEF’S DENIAL – “The hypothesis of cuts to child benefits in view of the next budget is fanciful and without any foundation”. This is what a note from the Ministry of Economy and Finance read after the press reports.

Read also/ The ‘bomb’ launched by Repubblica: Single allowance, 6.6 million families tremble: hypothesis of a cut in the subsidy from 200 euros per child – Affaritaliani.it