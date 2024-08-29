Single allowance at risk. The government is looking for resources to finance the maneuver. The redistribution hypothesis

The government Melons keep working on the next one financial maneuverthe planned public spending plan for the next five years must be sent to Brussels by September 20th. Time is running out and the resources needed for the next budget law are huge: it is estimated that measures between 25-27 billion. Among the various hypotheses under consideration – according to what La Repubblica has learned – there is also that of dismantling the single allowance for children and find a way to redistribute resources: approximately 20 billion. The idea would be to cut the basic allowance from 57 euros per child which today goes to families who do not present the ISEE or have one that is too high, over 45 thousand euros. And shift more resources to very large families, with disabled people, with a history of work rooted in Italy.

It should change, as already happened with Citizenship incomeeven the name. The single allowance had been introduced by the government Dragons in 2021. Between the cancellation of family allowances, deductions and old bonuses for 14 billion and the addition of 6 fresh billion, the allowance weighs on the state budget 20 structural billion. It is revalued with inflation: this year is worth 5.4% more than last yearfrom a minimum of 57 to a maximum of 200 euros per month for a minor, with increases for non-self-sufficient and disabled children, working mothers, and children after the second. It also applies to children between 18 and 21 years oldalbeit halved in amount.

In 2022, first year, the expenditure was 13 billion. Last year it rose to 18 billion. This year it will probably reach its full height: 20 billion, given that in the first half of the year INPS already reports almost 10 billion. The families involved are 6.6 million for 10 million children. The potential audience, says Istat, is slightly larger: 10.7 million children between 0 and 20 years old. In November 2023, Europe placed Italy in infringement proceedings for the 2-year residency requirement requested of foreigners. An infringement that a month ago turned into a referral to the European Court of Justice. The dispute with Europe in reality It seems solvable. But it remains open and is used to justify the next move: rewrite the 2022 National Family Plan (Draghi-Bonetti) and proceed to reform the single allowance.