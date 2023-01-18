Single allowance, widows (and widowers) discriminated against by a law done badly by the Democratic Party and (for now) not remedied by the Centre-right

With the stop to the increase of 30 euros per child per month in thesingle check (from October 2022) for families single parentsin particular widows and widowers with even small children, caused by a law made badly by the Democratic Party and not remedied (for now) by the Center-right, the money less for those who have been affected by a mourning are starting to be a lot.

Let’s take an example to understand better. To a mother left widow with three children, the Italian State has denied, removed, subtracted 360 euros within a few months just because the husband (or partner) is not working. And if he doesn’t work because he’s dead, she’s in the cemetery, it doesn’t matter to the state. It’s the same thing. Something monstrous, frankly. Probably, indeed certainly, 360 euros would have been useful for a widowed mother with three children. But that’s fine for the Italian state…

Subscribe to the newsletter

