How does the single check change from 2023?

“The centre-right government has placed support for the family, parenthood and the birth rate among the priorities of its agenda. Italy is experiencing a dangerous demographic winter, having children has become a luxury, and this trend can and must be reversed. Today the single allowance starts at 50 euros for a minor child, for families with an ISEE over 40,000 euros and goes up to 175 euros, which are recognized to those with an ISEE of up to 15,000 euros. increased by 50% for the first 12 months of the unborn child’s life, plus for families with at least three children there will be a further 50% increase in the amount received for three years.It is certainly an excellent start.In addition to making it more impressive these benefits, it is still important to pass the ISEE. And this is the direction in which we must go”.

Simona Baldassarre

How to pass the Isee?

“Isee represents a tool for measuring wealth, and it can be fine when it is used for policies to fight against poverty. But if we really want investment policies for families, we need a tool that takes into consideration the total income of a family nucleus, but above all the number of dependent children supported by that same income. This tool is called the family quotient, and in some foreign experiences it represents today a support in the fight against the demographic winter. The basic principle is that the larger the family, the less taxes are paid in proportion. There have been studies in past years that spoke of a saving of 800 euros per family with the application of the French model in Italy. I don’t want to venture into numbers and hypothetical calculations, I am convinced that the Government team will know the times and ways to move towards a remodeling of the tax system that supports families and endorses the principle I for which the State must invest in the birth rate for a sustainable future”.

What changes for the number of children?

“Those who have more children pay proportionally less. And it is a sacrosanct logic, because every mother and father invests time, energy and money to raise the future generations of our country. And today, more than ever, we need children, otherwise the whole country system risks collapsing, from companies, to healthcare, to welfare. Therefore, the State has the task of supporting those who nurture the desire to become parents, also providing incentives from a fiscal point of view. they are not a cost but an investment in the future. By the whole community. In this sense, the reduction of VAT from 10% to 5% for products for children, the extension for 2023 of the subsidies are also strategic for the purchase of the first home for the under-36s and the new fund of 500 million euros for low incomes up to 15 thousand euros managed by the Municipalities and aimed at the purchase of basic necessities”.

Are there any changes for those with disabled children?

“By virtue of the new amounts introduced by decree-law n. 73/2022, the allowance for disabled children is a maximum of 175 euros, to which a further variable increase must be added in the event of non-self-sufficiency of the child, depending whether they are minors or adults. These rules have now become structural, thanks to the maneuver. It is however important to move with detailed regulations that differentiate between the different conditions of the family. An empathic and caring and non-bureaucratic approach is needed for all those families who need help to carry on the challenge of parenting in the presence of disabled children”.

Will the government correct the shameful penalty for widows and widowers who have been deprived of 30 euros per child since October?

“I imagine you are referring to Legislative Decree 230/2021, for which the extra 30 euros per child are paid only if both parents have earned income, indirectly excluding single-parent households from the increase , widower or with an unrecognized child. I think that in sectors such as health, poverty and family, we cannot afford bureaucratic measures. Widowers or single parents need even more than others to raise children. I’m sure the centre-right government agrees a sensitivity towards these issues. Let’s not forget that the maneuver is available to Parliament and can be further improved according to the various contributions and the various sensitivities”.

