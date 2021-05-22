Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

The summer season was always witnessing an artistic boom in mass concerts, and it was also considered the appropriate time to introduce new works for singers worldwide, but the precautionary measures imposed by countries to confront the Corona virus, including the cancellation of gatherings, froze such concerts, which prompted Arab and foreign singers to hold their concerts “online”, to communicate with the audience, and to ensure continuity in the conscience of fans, hoping to return to concerts, direct contact with the audience, and achieve record numbers in the number of attendees as was happening in the pre-Corona stage.

John Michel

The French musician John Michel is a special case in his lead, the most popular musician whose concerts recorded a mass presence in history in 1997 in Moscow, reaching 3.5 million people, to celebrate the 850th anniversary of the Russian capital, and his concert, which was held in Paris in 1990, was attended by 2.6 million people.

The Tomorrowland Festival is the largest gathering of electronic music in the world, and the first edition of it was held on August 14, 2005, and was attended by more than 400,000 people, and the number of people registered on the waiting list for an invitation card has reached 2 million, and it is held annually in Belgium.

Britney Spears

The American singer of British origin, Britney Spears, one of the most famous singers on the throne of “pop” music since its appearance in 1999, and her albums sales reached 30 million copies around the world, and she is still at the top of electronic search engines, being controversial on the artistic and personal levels.

Celine Dion

The Canadian-born singer, Celine Dion, was nicknamed the Queen for her albums to surpass 150 million copies, and won the title of highest earning for her concerts in America, with nearly $ 80 million.

Beyonce

American Beyoncé is one of the best-selling albums artists in the world, and throughout her career, she has recorded 200 million copies, has been ranked as the most influential person, and topped the list of the most powerful women in entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez ranks as one of the most popular female singers in the world, her albums have achieved 90 million copies, and “Time” magazine considered her one of the most influential women in the world, and the highest annual income of $ 300 million.

Eminem

Eminem comes as the most famous singer in the world, with 350 million albums sold, and ranked 83rd on the list of the greatest artists in history. He is the most popular singer for world awards, with a total of 244 awards and 360 Oscar nominations.

Madonna

“Madonna”, the best-selling album of the twentieth century, with a total of 420 million copies, ranked second as the 100 best artists in history in the Billboard magazine ranking.

“Lady Gaga” is considered a rare case in the history of American music, as she was the first to have her albums topped the first place alone, and “Force” magazine classified her as one of the most influential women in the world.

Al Jasmi and Muhammad Abdo

Party organizer Mustafa Abu Dashish believes that the most popular Egyptian singers in terms of audience attendance for their paid concerts are Amr Diab, Mohamed Mounir, and Tamer Hosni, and none of them exceed 120,000 people, due to the capacity of the venue, and here he talks about the largest capacity for the number of people: Cairo stadium.

With regard to the Arab region, Hussein Al Jasmi and Muhammad Abdo are among the most popular artists in the Arab world, with nearly 100,000 people attending.

In the Arab world, Amr and Tamer are in the lead

According to the classification of “Forbes” magazine in the Middle East of the 10 most popular singers in their concerts, popular and influential among their audiences in the Arab world, which was issued in September 2020, Amr Diab ranked first, Nancy Ajram ranked second, Elissa ranked third, and Kazem El Saher ranked The fourth, while Najwa Karam ranked fifth, Asala Nasri ranked sixth, Ahlam ranked seventh, Ragheb Allama eighth, George Wassouf was the ninth, and Tamer Hosni tenth.

Party organizer Walid Mansour says to “The Weekly Union”: Amr Diab is the most popular singer in the Arab world, and his concerts record a mass attendance of 70,000, and the summer concerts that are held in Marina record the attendance of 40,000 people.

While Tamer Hosni is ranked second by fans with 60 thousand people, and recently he achieved a record with his concert that was held within the activities of the “Mawazine” festival, with the presence of 500 thousand people.